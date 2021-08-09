Harry Styles’ new look is drawing some comparisons to Jason Sudeikis.

In new photos of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer outside of girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s Los Angeles home, Styles, 27, dons a fresh new moustache.

While popular on Twitter, the facial hair is also being compared to Wilde’s ex, the “Ted Lasso” star.

Harry Styles. Photo: Backgrid

In the new photos, Styles wears a white logo tee and round white sunglasses on his head. He stood behind a fence while greeting a friend. At one point, Wilde was spotted with Styles as more guests began to arrive.

Styles’ ‘70s-inspired facial hair was the talk of Twitter over the weekend, with many fans approving the bold look.

@Harry_Styles with his new mustache has got to be the cutest shit I’ll ever see — Alex Garrison (@alexgarrison92) August 9, 2021

harry styles with a mustache is my favorite thing ever and the sexiest shit ever — laura ❦ (@cherryuranus) August 8, 2021

@Harry_Styles just sayin, I love ur mustache and I hope u keep it — Jes ?! (@folkloreluvbot) August 2, 2021

maturing is realizing that harry styles looks precious with a beard and mustache rn pic.twitter.com/DH0QSRZXL7 — ‎ً aspen ? 51 days (@kiwionvinyl) August 8, 2021

Harry Styles Jason Sudeikis

🤝

The same person just at different ages pic.twitter.com/BQP5Oajtwq — Bella²⁸ is seeing Louis ♡︎ (@BellaTrulymadly) August 2, 2021

Styles and Wilde have had a whirlwind romance since meeting on the set of the upcoming film, “Don’t Worry Darling”. The pair met just weeks after Wilde and ex-fiancé Sudeikis had announced their split.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum recently opened up to GQ about the breakup and said he’s using the experience to grow, “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”