Harry Styles’ new look is drawing some comparisons to Jason Sudeikis.

In new photos of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer outside of girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s Los Angeles home, Styles, 27, dons a fresh new moustache.

While popular on Twitter, the facial hair is also being compared to Wilde’s ex, the “Ted Lasso” star.

Harry Styles. Photo: Backgrid
In the new photos, Styles wears a white logo tee and round white sunglasses on his head. He stood behind a fence while greeting a friend. At one point, Wilde was spotted with Styles as more guests began to arrive.

Styles’ ‘70s-inspired facial hair was the talk of Twitter over the weekend, with many fans approving the bold look.

Styles and Wilde have had a whirlwind romance since meeting on the set of the upcoming film, “Don’t Worry Darling”. The pair met just weeks after Wilde and ex-fiancé Sudeikis had announced their split.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum recently opened up to GQ about the breakup and said he’s using the experience to grow, “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”