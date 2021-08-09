Click to share this via email

The stars of W Network’s “Outlander” are celebrating the show’s anniversary in morbid fashion.

On Monday, Sam Heughan posted a series of photos on Instagram from behind-the-scenes on the historical romance.

“7 years ago today @outlander_starz premiered!” he wrote. “These are the first photos I have on my phone (I actually lost my phone on set in the prison whilst filming the season 1 finale). After 7 years, looks like nothings changed, still learning my lines whilst Cait sleeps.”

In the photos, Heughan poses with a dummy of a corpse, while Catriona Balfe takes a nap on another.

“Outlander” recently wrapped production on its sixth season in Scotland, with a premiere planned for 2022, and a seventh season on the way.