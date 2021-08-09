Garth Brooks gave a young superfan the ultimate first concert experience.

As documented on TikTok by a fellow concert-goer, 12-year-old Giada and her sister Giules attended the country crooner’s concert in Kansas City on Saturday and got a shocking surprise from Brooks himself.

The clip shows the youngster on her father’s shoulders, holding up a gold sign that says, “Garth… it’s our 1st concert.”

RELATED: Garth Brooks Reassessing Stadium Tour Because Of COVID Surge

After taking notice of the adorable sign, Brooks asks the young fans their names, noting that he, Giada and Giules all have names that start with the letter “G.”

“What has a ‘G’ on it that I’m thinking of?” Brooks teases, while referring to his signature acoustic guitar that has a big “G” in the centre.

Soon, he takes the guitar off his shoulders and signs the generous gift to give to the sweet fans.

RELATED: Garth Brooks Insists He Still Doesn’t Want To Be Named CMA Entertainer Of The Year: ‘The Stand Is Still The Same’

Brooks, who has several more stops remaining on his tour, recently said he will reassess whether to keep going amid the rise in COVID-19 numbers. Kansas City’s unvaccinated concert-goers were all forced to quarantine after the show after cases skyrocketed following the concert.