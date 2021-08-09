Click to share this via email

“A.P. Bio” will soon be returning for a brand new season.

The first trailer for season 4 of Showcase’s hit comedy show dropped on Monday, Aug. 9.

“Get Hoppy!” Pictured: (l-r) Laird Macintosh as Mark, Maria Thayer as Molly, Patton Oswalt as Principal Ralph Durbin, Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin

The hilarious sneak peek teases a tornado warning and the arrival of Jack’s dad, “Mr. Mr. Griffin”, who is played by Bruce Campbell.

Meanwhile, the introduction of school uniforms leads to the emergence of a cult among the students.

The show centres on Jack (Glenn Howerton), who is forced to take a job teaching biology in a local high school after losing his position as a Harvard philosophy scholar.

The Showcase series also stars Patton Oswalt as Principal Durbin.

