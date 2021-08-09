“A.P. Bio” will soon be returning for a brand new season.
The first trailer for season 4 of Showcase’s hit comedy show dropped on Monday, Aug. 9.
The hilarious sneak peek teases a tornado warning and the arrival of Jack’s dad, “Mr. Mr. Griffin”, who is played by Bruce Campbell.
Meanwhile, the introduction of school uniforms leads to the emergence of a cult among the students.
The show centres on Jack (Glenn Howerton), who is forced to take a job teaching biology in a local high school after losing his position as a Harvard philosophy scholar.
The Showcase series also stars Patton Oswalt as Principal Durbin.
