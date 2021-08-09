Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Stanley Tucci and Michael Keaton star in Netflix’s first look at “Worth”.

The emotional drama tells the real-life story of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, created in wake of the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

RELATED: Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever Take On The Opioid Crisis In ‘Dopesick’

In the new trailer, we meet the attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg, played by Keaton, who congress appoints to take charge of the fund.

An official synopsis for “Worth” reads: “An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.”

RELATED: ‘The Flash’ Director Teases The Return Of Michael Keaton’s Batman

Tucci stars as Charles Wolf, a community organizer mourning his wife who died in the attacks.

The new film, directed by Sara Colangelo, also stars Tate Donovan, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron and Victor Slezak.

“Worth” hits the streaming platform on Sept. 3.