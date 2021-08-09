Calling all reality television lovers — and Canadians!

On Monday, Netflix announced an innovative new way for fans of reality TV to join in on the action themselves.

The new casting call hub, NetflixReality.com, is seeking out people from the United States, Canada, and the UK to join a future unscripted series.

In a press release, Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, stated that “whether you love competition or cooking, dating or decor, style or a social experiment, we might have a show for you — either now or someday soon.”

“We love to hear from viewers who feel inspired and accepted after seeing themselves reflected in our shows. After all, what is reality TV if it doesn’t represent real people?” he added.

In order to register and be considered for future seasons or series, Canadians 18 years or older have to select a category and submit a casting video.

Additionally, Netflix announced that their hit show “The Circle” has been renewed for two more seasons.

A new series titled “Roaring Twenties” has also been ordered, and will focus on “eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas while learning to navigate the ‘new normal’ of 2020s America.”