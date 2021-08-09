Henry Cavill is revealing how he keeps his mental health in check during challenging times.

In a new interview with People, the “Man of Steel” star reflected on injuring his hamstring while working on “The Witcher” back in December.

“When I look back, I realize, yes, it was a hard time,” he recalled.

“I think one of the skills I’ve picked up over the years is just forging ahead regardless of difficulty or hard work or trials and tribulations. So when the hamstring injury came, I tried to look at the silver lining. It was like, ‘Okay. I was working insane hours and it was exhausting and I now physically can’t work because I’m on crutches.’ So I was focusing more on taking the time off and going, how can I best heal myself?”

Discussing his philosophy for positive mental wellbeing, Cavill continued, “When it comes to my mental health, [I] focus on what I can control and work on that. And that gives me something to work towards rather than something to deal with or work through or manage my life through.”

“I’ve been dabbling in stoicism. I like some of the core tenets: Don’t let that what you can’t control affect you, don’t let it affect your mental state. Only worry about the things that you can control.”

The 38-year-old star, who is known for his incredible physique, also spoke about his tactics for staying in shape physically.

“When I was in school I played sports,” he remembered. “I wasn’t the most spectacular physical specimen back then, but I definitely had drive. That drive helped him land his first major physical role in Immortals. “I was doing a lot of martial arts and bodyweight exercises because it was apt for the character,” he says. “And the first time I really moved into lifting weights properly was for ‘Man of Steel’.”

Cavill added, “We have all the necessary ingredients within us to become whatever we wish to become,. We have that strength, we have that resilience. And it’s just about keying into those necessary ingredients and then utilizing them to intentionally create a physical self as well.”