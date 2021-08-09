Click to share this via email

Eliza Dushku is officially a mother of two.

The “Bring It On” actress, 40, took to Instagram on Monday, revealing she and husband Peter Palandjian have welcomed their second child together, a son named Bodan.

In her post, Dushku wrote, “Welcoming our beautiful son, ‘Bodan’, this week has been a journey in and of itself 🌸.”

Dushku and Palandjian are also parents to son Philip “Bourne”, 2. While Palandjian, 57, is the father of four other children from a previous relationship.

“Gratitude and joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne and Bodie: #Boston brothers,” the “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” star continued in her sweet announcement. “Thanks to all out there who support and love us ~ Ah, this is where we’re supposed to be ✨.”

Bodan’s arrival comes almost two years to the day after the couple announced Bourne’s birth.

On Aug. 2, 2019, Dushku shared a sweet photo of baby Bourne and Palandjian on Instagram, writing, Our BABY = #Bourne ✨ Can you feel the love, Philip “Bourne” !? 🦁🥰😝 So 🙏 for all this love ♥️.”

Dushku and Palandjian tied the knot in 2018.