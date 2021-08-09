Click to share this via email

Mark Wahlberg’s son Brendan is already a natural behind the wheel.

The 50-year-old actor gave the 12-year-old his first driving lesson over the weekend.

Wahlberg took to Instagram on Sunday to share a clip of Brendan confidently driving around a gold course.

“Best way to learn how to drive is to start with a golf cart. This boy knows how to drive,” he said in the clip.

“Watch the road, not the camera,” he teased. “First driving lesson with dad. He’s good.”

“Driving lesson! The kid’s a natural. ❤️,” wrote Wahlberg in the caption.

The “Joe Bell” is also a dad to Ella, 17, Michael, 15, and Grace, 11.

Wahlberg additionally posted videos of himself celebrating after Abraham Ancer won the PGA Tournament.

The avid golf fan is a close friend of the Flecha Azul Tequila co-founder.