Mark Wahlberg’s son Brendan is already a natural behind the wheel.
The 50-year-old actor gave the 12-year-old his first driving lesson over the weekend.
RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Reflects On Mom’s Death: ‘I Was Always The First Phone Call Of The Day’
Wahlberg took to Instagram on Sunday to share a clip of Brendan confidently driving around a gold course.
“Best way to learn how to drive is to start with a golf cart. This boy knows how to drive,” he said in the clip.
“Watch the road, not the camera,” he teased. “First driving lesson with dad. He’s good.”
RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Says He Wants Tom Holland To Play Him In A Biopic
“Driving lesson! The kid’s a natural. ❤️,” wrote Wahlberg in the caption.
The “Joe Bell” is also a dad to Ella, 17, Michael, 15, and Grace, 11.
RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Shares Rare Photo Of His Kids
Wahlberg additionally posted videos of himself celebrating after Abraham Ancer won the PGA Tournament.
The avid golf fan is a close friend of the Flecha Azul Tequila co-founder.