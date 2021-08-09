Click to share this via email

Sharon Stone at the 27th amfAR Gala

Sharon Stone is beating the heat by hitting the pool this summer.

The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a candid swimsuit photo, which was taken during her recent pool party.

“Great Day with great friends. grateful,” she wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first time that Stone has cooled off with a swim.

The “Basic Instinct” star previously showcased her incredible beach body while posing in a yellow bikini.

Celebrities and fans alike rushed to compliment the mom of three in comments underneath the photo.

“OK…. JUST…. W🌞W,” wrote Jamie Lee Curtis “You deserve all the Oscars that ever existed,” added Rose McGowan.

Stone also wowed fans with a bikini throwback from her Tahiti vacation.

“#ThrowbackThursday How I love Tahiti,” she said.