Nicole Kidman has full support from Keith Urban when it comes to stripping down for sex scenes.

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” actress has been married to the country music superstar for over 15 years.

In a recent interview with E! News’ “Daily Pop”, Kidman revealed how Urban is totally on board with her love scenes.

“My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved,” she began.

“He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes. He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set, he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in.”

Kidman added, “He doesn’t know much about what I’m really doing.”

The couple are parents to daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10.

Kidman is also a mom to daughter Isabella and son Connor from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.