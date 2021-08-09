Jason Momoa is honouring an 8-year-old “Aquaman” fan who tragically lost his battle with brain cancer over the weekend.

The actor took to Instagram to pay tribute to little Danny Sheehan on Monday.

“Just found out this heartbreaking news,” wrote the actor, while captioning a beautiful cartoon mural of Aquaman and Sheehan together.

“All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in piece,” he continued. “You will live in my heart I dedicate aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman.”

Momoa previously surprised the young fan by sending him a package featuring collectibles from the superhero movie.

“Danny was speechless — which for one so talkative, was a true testament to how surprised he was,” the boy’s mother, Natalie Sheehan, told Yahoo Entertainment at the time. “My reaction was one of sheer delight, surprise, and gratitude. Danny had a rough week this week, so it was great to see him so lively and excited.”

The “Game of Thrones” star also FaceTimed Sheehan back in November.

“Hi Aquaman,” Sheehan said in an Instagram video of their chat. “I’m so excited.”

“Hi, beautiful boy. I’m excited,” Momoa replied. “I’ve been hearing about you all over from all my friends and I wanted to call you and say ‘Hi’ and see how you’re doing.”

In 2017 Sheehan was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, which is cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid.

The little boy died on Sunday, according to a post on the 4TheLoveOfDanny Facebook page.

“Just after midnight, while in our arms, Danny took his last sweet small warm breaths and took flight,” the post read. “An Angel in Heaven. Instead of here on earth. Surreal and utter heartbreak can’t even begin to describe this feeling inside.”