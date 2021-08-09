Click to share this via email

Kevin Bacon is sharing some appreciation for his wife of 33 years.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to post a special tribute to Kyra Sedgwick.

“I fell in love with the director on this one,” wrote the actor, while sharing some photos of Sedgwick on the set of their new movie, “Space Oddity”.

The pics show the filmmaker working behind the camera, giving notes to her crew and taking a quick nap between scenes.

Bacon and Sedgwick first met on the set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson’s play, “Lemon Sky”.

The couple are parents to son Travis, 32, and daughter Sosie, 29.

Bacon also shared a video taken on Robin Hollow Farm in Rhode Island.

“Beautiful place to shoot a beautiful movie @robinhollow. That’s a wrap,” he wrote in the caption.