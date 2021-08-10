T-Pain is looking back on the time he accidentally spilled Hennessy on Beyoncé.

The embarrassing incident happened after the rapper ran into the “Halo” singer and Jay-Z at a Grammy’s afterparty.

T-Pain remembered the moment during the latest episode of REVOLT’s “Drink Champs”.

“I had two cups of Hennessy, so I couldn’t shake his hand,” he recalled. “I wanted to say two things, and they collided. I wanted to say, ‘Thank you for everything,’ but also, ‘Sorry about the confusion.’ And I f****n’ said, ‘Sorry for everything.'”

The spill happened after Jay-Z tapped T-Pain on the head and said, “It’s all good, bro.”

“On my head, bro!” he continued. “And then, I’m tryin’ to comfort myself by giving an elbow tap to [Beyoncé]. She hit the elbow and the f****n’ Hennessy dropped on her white dress.”

The artist added, “I was like, ‘You know what? I’ma go find the closest gun…I’m just gonna go ahead and end it.’ … I did not do good that day.”