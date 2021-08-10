Christina Applegate revealed she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The “Dead to Me” actress took to Twitter Tuesday to share the news, writing: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS.

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.

“It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

She then added: “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo”

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Josh Gad replied:

I don’t know a stronger, braver and more courageous person than ⁦@1capplegate⁩ – she will not be defined by this diagnosis and she will overcome any obstacle thrown her way. Asking everyone to send lots of love and positivity my friend’s way 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/jFEvvjlEk6 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 10, 2021

Stars such as Selma Blair, who starred in 2002’s “The Sweetest Thing” with Applegate, and Jack Osbourne are among those to have also opened up about their MS diagnosis.

In 2008, Applegate revealed she’d been battling breast cancer, before announcing that she was cancer-free after having a double mastectomy.