Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes showed just how well they know each other during a game of “The Newly Engaged Game” on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The pair, who announced their engagement this week after Thurston’s season finale of “The Bachelorette” aired, dropped by for a chat with guest-host David Spade.

Spade, who will be guest-hosting “Bachelor in Paradise” when it premieres next week, asked the couple: “Over the course of your short-ish relationship, how many times have you made whoopee? And your answer has to be less than 100 off.”

In a bid to win a set of “Joe Dirt” bedsheets, Thurston guessed 43, while Moynes wasn’t too far behind with 30.

Moynes insisted, “Yeah, we’re in that realm—we’re in that realm,” as Spade quipped: “It’s just a high number. All right, I’ll give it to you…”

Thurston laughed, “He’s just jealous!” as Spade joked, “I am jealous. That’s my last five years.”

