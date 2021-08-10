Click to share this via email

Stephen Colbert didn’t make the cut.

On Monday, the host of Global’s “The Late Show” shut down reports he attended Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash.

The former U.S. president celebrated his birthday over the weekend in what was meant to be a big bash at Martha’s Vineyard, with 500 guests and 200 staff.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant, though, the Obamas scaled back the party “to include only family and close friends.”

Last Friday, the New York Times claimed that Colbert was among those close friends selected to attend the event, but on Monday’s show, the host denied the report.

“I know what you’re thinking: ‘So Steve, what was the party like?'” Colbert told his audience. “I don’t know. I didn’t f**king go.”

He then joked, “In the massively scaling back, I got massively scaled.”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.