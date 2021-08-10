The road is calling to Billie Eilish.

On Monday, the “Happier Than Ever” singer appeared remotely on “The Tonight Show” and talked with host Jimmy Fallon about directing her own videos and her dreams of going back on tour.

“It’s a lot of work, so sometimes I wish that I didn’t want to do it so bad,” she said of getting behind the camera for her music videos. “I just really want to do it.

“I feel like when you have your own idea and you know what you want, sometimes it’s just the best way to go about it, is just do it yourself, even though it takes more out of you.”

Also on the show, Eilish talked about her desire to get back out on the road for her sold-out “Happier Than Ever” world tour in February.

“I’ve had, like, six dreams this week about shows,” the 19-year-old said. “I’m dead serious. It’s been so long. It’s going to have been two and a half years, or two years, I guess. I don’t know. And that’s crazy to me, so I can’t wait.”

Asked which songs she’s most excited to perform, Eilish said, “For sure ‘Happier Than Ever’.”