Alfred Molina and Jennifer Lee have tied the knot.

Lee confirmed the exciting news on social media Monday, sharing a series of adorable snaps from the romantic garden ceremony.

The “Spider-Man” actor, 68, and “Frozen” director, 49, said their I dos underneath a floral archway, with Lee writing: “We did. We do.”

Another snap showed Molina getting emotional, while a closeup of Lee showed off her stunning dress.

It appears “Frozen” star Jonathan Groff acted as the officiant at the wedding, beaming behind the happy couple in one cute shot.

She paid tribute to Groff in another post:

Molina and Groff worked together in the 2012 production of the Tony Award-winning play “Red”, before going on to star in 2019’s “Frozen II” together.

Lee wrote and directed both “Frozen” movies.

Lee has a daughter, Agatha, with ex Robert Joseph Monn. Molina was previously married to the late actress Jill Gascoine, who passed away in April 2020 at the age of 83. The pair share daughter Rachel.