No, Ryan Reynolds is not Burt Reynolds’ son.

In a new video for Collider, the “Free Guy” star sat down to answer some of the most commonly Googled questions about himself, including whether he’s related to the iconic ’70s star.

“I have no relation to Burt Reynolds in any way, shape, or form,” Reynolds said. “Unless he’s a distant uncle or great-uncle, I don’t. I do, however, love Burt Reynolds. Always have, always will.”

The actor also answered whether he and Sandra Bullock are still friends, assuring fans, “We are friends! I’m lucky to count Sandra as a very good friend.”

Reynolds and Bullock starred together in the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal”.

Asked if Bullock and Keanu Reeves ever dated, Reynolds admitted, “I do not know, actually. I don’t think so? Maybe? I don’t know. Come on, Google! Google should know that.”