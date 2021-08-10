“The Bachelorette” Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo went blow-for-blow on “After the Finale Rose”.

The mood was immediately set for the finale special, with Thurston refusing to even acknowledge Grippo. (Quick recap: Thurston nearly quit her season of “The Bachelorette” after Grippo’s unexpected early exit from the final three.)

“I never felt that you actually intended to probably ever get engaged in that journey together,” Thurston told Grippo.

While Grippo pointed out that Thurston ultimately found love with fiance Blake Moynes, Thurston continued to tear into her former flame, accusing the suitor of gaslighting her.

“That doesn’t take away the anger that I had watching this back and seeing the way you treated me, using me to get the experience, the exposure, dare I say, the acting practice? Um, at my expense,” she asserted. “I mean, it was pretty good. Until the end when you kinda f***ed it up and ran away.

“The way you treated me, the way you said that you were so in love with me, I filled a hole in your heart, and the small second that things got awkward for you, uncomfortable, you ran. You’re a liar. You did not love me, and if you think that’s love, you don’t know what love is.”

Grippo accused Thurston of hoisting herself onto a pedestal as the Bachelorette.

“A relationship is a two-way street,” he said calmly. “And yes, I know you’re the Bachelorette but, still, that doesn’t put you any higher in this relationship and me any lower.”

“I emptied my heart out to you. I emptied my heart out to you on that couch, and all I got was just a pat on the back after it. I just wanted something real at the end of the day.”

As Thurston and Grippo would not see eye to eye, neither would fans of the season, who were split on whom to support.

Realizing that both katie and Greg are in the wrong and u don’t know who’s side to take #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/AmZAPpYYVB — Emily Esarove (@emilyy_shayy) August 10, 2021

Y’all I don’t support Katie in this conversation with Greg… no he didn’t handle it perfectly, but you can’t say he was gaslighting and then do this. #TheBacheloretteFinale — brad (@GregsHairPart) August 10, 2021

Sooooo I think it’s super clear to literally every person on the planet that Katie still has feelings for Greg… sorry Blake #TheBacheloretteFinale #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/jV70kbSQdl — Alex Holliday (@zandraholliday) August 10, 2021

Blake watching how upset Katie and Greg still are over each other #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/jCLHIqIPPu — nat 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@natalie_marina) August 10, 2021

Season 17 of “The Bachelorette” concluded on August 9.