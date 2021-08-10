Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Every Stephen King fan has their top five, and so does the author.

King dropped by Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday to promote his latest release, Billy Summers. Host Colbert asked the prolific author to name his top five Stephen King works.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Shuts Down Barack Obama Birthday Party Reports

“My favourite short story would be called ‘Survivor Type’, which was about a physician who gets stranded on a little island and he’s smuggling heroin,” King explained. “He’s starving and he eats himself piece by piece.”

“I like it — for the whole family,” Colbert quipped.

“It could be a Disney cartoon,” King replied.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Could Host ‘The Late Show’ For Another 10 Years

His other picks include 2006’s Lisey’s Story, Misery, The Stand, Stand by Me (or, The Body), and his new release Billy Summers.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.