Rachel Uchitel is addressing her ongoing legal battle with Tiger Woods following their 2009 affair.

Woods was married to Elin Nordegren when he became romantically involved with Uchitel. Following the cheating scandal, Woods and Nordegren split; they finalized their divorce in 2010.

In a candid new interview with the New York Times, Uchitel, who is now being sued by Woods’ attorney Michael Holtz on behalf of his client for breaking her US$8-million nondisclosure agreement, spoke about the damage the NDA has done to her life.

Uchitel detailed how she signed the docs, which were more than 30 pages long and prohibited her from talking about Woods with anyone, days after the affair was revealed.

She was represented by the high-profile Hollywood lawyer Gloria Allred.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Teaches David Spade To Golf, Compares Comedian To Michael Jordan

In return for her silence, Uchitel got $5 million and was promised $1 million annually for three years to follow.

She recalled, “His lawyers are saying, ‘We want all your text messages and here’s the price,’ and you’re, like, ‘Screw you,’ and you move into dealmaker mode – and all of a sudden it’s the rest of your life.”

“I’ve had it with NDAs,” she insisted.

Uchitel, who met Woods in 2008 through a mutual friend — baseball player Derek Jeter –talked about agreeing to be interviewed about her and Woods’ relationship in 2019 for the HBO documentary “Tiger”.

She told the publication, “I wanted for once to be the one to narrate my story.”

RELATED: Tiger Woods Calls Car Crash Recovery ‘An Entirely Different Animal’

Uchitel said of her and Woods’ affair, “I knew him to be cheating on his wife from the first time I met him, well before we got together.”

After news of the affair broke, she says she was called a tramp, a mistress, a homewrecker, and more.

“This is someone who everyone wants to be a hero,” Uchitel said, “and anyone who crosses that narrative will be shamed.”

She told the publication, “I’m not an idiot, I’m not a hooker, I’m not a prostitute. I was and am a very smart girl and that’s why I negotiated $8 million, because I knew it was going to affect my life.”

Uchitel added of being a part of the “Tiger” doc, which was released earlier this year, “10 years later, people were still talking about me as a player in a story I had never talked about. I felt like it was time to take the reins.”

Uchitel, who went into detail about her financial and personal struggles after signing the NDA, as well as her mental health struggles, filed for bankruptcy following her appearance in the HBO documentary.

She claimed she’d spent the approximately $2 million she pocketed from the agreement after paying legal fees, taxes, and other costs.

Uchitel told the publication that Holtz said to her: “If you get a job, I’ll come after your wages. If you get married, I’ll go after your joint bank account. I will come after you for the rest of your life.”