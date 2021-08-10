Duane Chapman (a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter) is moving forward in the aftermath of wife Beth Chapman’s death.

Chapman recently appeared on the “Two Guys from Hollywood” podcast to give an update on his life and reflect on Beth’s passing. Beth died on June 26, 2019, after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

“She did not want to die,” he said. “They had to kill Beth, they had to overdose her and take her life because the doctor told me I’ve never seen that the like, oh, she would not go. And you know, the cancer was eating up. It entered her liver at her lungs and her heart was at 40 per cent.

“The doctor said to my face, ‘I’ve already given her enough of some drug that would kill two human beings.’ She was miserable being on that ventilator, so they removed it and she still held on until everyone left the room,” Chapman continued. “So even at the last she was a fighter.”

Dog then broke some happy news.

“I will be getting married, I’m gonna drop the bomb on your show,” Chapman revealed. “I’ll probably get in trouble but I’m getting married, and you’re invited. I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth.

“I went to, again, the Bible in Genesis and found out how Adam got Eve, as I was going to find the exact story. I saw the scripture that says God does not want a man to be alone, that he knows we need a companion, whether we’re man or woman. So anyway, yes, Sept. 2.”