Joey Lawrence is getting married!

In an interview with Us Weekly, the actor revealed that he is engaged to actress Samantha Cope, whom he met while co-starring in the upcoming movie “A Deadly Deed”.

“So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world,” Joey said. “Then when you least expect [it,] amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever.”

The film, directed by Joey’s brother Andrew Lawrence, is the first of several upcoming projects the two are working on together, including the holiday movie “Mistletoe Mixup”, and another romantic comedy script they co-wrote and plan to film later this year.

Joey also said of their wedding plans, “There’s a lot of stuff going on … which we’ll talk about soon, but yeah, it’s a lot of great stuff. A lot of really great stuff. She’s the best person ever.”

The engagement comes roughly a year after Lawrence and his wife of 15 years Chandie separated. The two filed for divorce in June 2020. They share two children.

Before his marriage to Chandie, Lawrence was married to Michelle Vella for three years, from 2002 to 2005.

Lawrence and Cope have frequently shared photos with each other on social media.