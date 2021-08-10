Former co-host on “The View” Michelle Collins is speaking about Meghan McCain’s exit.

McCain’s last episode aired last week, ending her four-year stint on the show.

Collins was asked about her departure on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, telling Andy Cohen and the caller, “I would say nearly no reaction, I wish her nothing but the best because I am a lady and I have amazing manners.”

Collins added of a possible replacement, “I think they would try to get another conservative woman in there.

“I literally don’t know, nor will I help them but I wish them all the best.”

“Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honour it has been for the past four years to work on this show,” McCain said as she bid farewell to the show last week.

“It really has been incredible. It’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, producers, everyone works so hard. And honestly the audience — for giving me four years to give my opinion and show my perspective.

“This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life,” McCain continued. “It’s been, honestly, the best of times, and worst of times in all ways, on and off the show. And it’s been a really incredible, liberating experience. And I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”