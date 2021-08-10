Everybody’s talking about Jamie, Max Harwood, and Richard E. Grant in Amazon Prime Video’s new trailer.

The streaming service hyped the impending premiere of their drag queen biographical musical drama with a new trailer that dropped on Tuesday. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is based on the stage musical of the same name.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”. Photo: Amazon Prime Video — Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The movie “follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mum (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance.

“But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.”

Amazon Prime Video will release “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” on Sept. 17.