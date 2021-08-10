Click to share this via email

Pink is still the queen of the household.

Pink, 41, revealed on Monday night that she and her husband, Carey Hart, hosted a family Olympic games in celebration of the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The contestants included the couple’s daughter Willow, 10, and you have to imagine son Jameson, 4, was also involved.

“Had some Family Olympics at home today and even made some sushi in honour of Tokyo!” the “All I Know So Far” singer captioned the post, which includes a photo of Pink and Willow striking matching poses in the swimming pool.

Who took home the gold? Well, Mama Pink, of course.

“#MamaWonGold” and “#BetterLuckInFourYearsWills,” Pink wrote at the end of her captions.