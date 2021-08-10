“Never bring a knife to a devil fight.”

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the sixth and final season of “Lucifer”, promising an epic conclusion to the fan-favourite series.

RELATED: ‘Lucifer’ Sets Return Date For 6th And Final Season

“Lucifer” – Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021

“The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response?” the official description reads. “Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues. Tom Ellis and the rest of the cast will be back!”

RELATED: ‘Lucifer’: Tom Ellis And Lauren German On Deckerstar And The Musical Episode

In the trailer, Ellis’ Lucifer faces off against the new occupant of the Devil’s throne to stop the apocalypse and save the world, with plenty of drama, laughs and action along the way.

“Lucifer” season 6 premieres Sept. 10.