Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new employee.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired a head of scripted television, Nishika Kumble, for their Netflix-based production company, Archewell Productions.

Kumble will serve as Senior VP Scripted Television and will “work closely with Netflix to create and develop new scripted fare from diverse voices that informs, elevates and inspires,” THR states.

Kumble previously served as VP Development and Production at Rashida Jones and Will McCormack’s Le Train Train Productions, working on shows such as AMC’s “Kevin Can F*** Himself” and Quibi’s “Centerpiece”.

Harry and Meghan founded Archewell Productions last year and the couple signed a deal with Netflix in September.

They’re now working on “Heart of Invictus”, a docuseries produced with the Invictus Games Foundation to follow competitors from the rescheduled Invictus Games The Hague in 2022.

They’re also working on “Pearl”, “a family-focused animated series that revolves around the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history,” created by Meghan.