Director and lead actress Halle Berry committed herself fully to “Bruised”, even if it meant working with broken ribs.

Berry, 54, reveals how she flipped the script on “Bruised”, an idea originally conceived for actress Blake Lively (“A Simple Favor”) and director Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”). Fully committed to the role, she actually broke two ribs early into production but soldiered on.

“They gave me the script and I loved the story, but it was written for a twenty-something Irish Catholic white woman,” Berry tells Entertainment Weekly for the publication’s September 2021 cover story. “I couldn’t get it out of my mind, so I thought, is it possible that this could be reimagined for someone like me?

“Because I think I have a take on it that could actually work — making it about a middle-aged Black woman, someone fighting for a last chance rather than another chance. When you’re young we all get chances, they’re a dime a dozen. But when you’re at a certain stage in life it becomes something more impactful and meaningful, right?”

Berry is the first and only woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress (2001’s “Monster’s Ball”), yet she didn’t receive phone calls from prestigious directors as she expected. The actress can’t say she’s a fan of every movie she has filmed; however, acting is her job.

“It’s like, okay, that’s a film I can’t say I’m totally in love with, but this isn’t a hobby,” she explains. “It’s how I take care of my children.”

Finally, Berry touches on how the COVID-19 pandemic has hyper-accelerated the way consumers digest entertainment and how content creators deliver it.

“With the pandemic, I think we pushed ourselves probably 15 years ahead because people want to watch things at home on their own time,” she explains. “They want to stop it and start it. So I think we have to start reimagining and rethinking how we’re evolving.”

“It used to be when you were 40 your career was done, and I mean really done,” she says. “Or you had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandma, and then you could have another bite at the apple, right? I mean, I couldn’t think that I’d be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it’s got to be changing. I’m proof of that.”

Berry’s new movie “Bruised” premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.