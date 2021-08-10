A traumatic experience in Regina Hall’s personal life gave her the courage to pursue acting.

Hall speaks candidly on how the death of her dad, Obie Hall, affected her mindset and shifted her focus from journalism to acting.

RELATED: Regina Hall Talks ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ And Turning 50 On ‘Ellen’

“It was his passing that really shifted how I looked at life — I realized how brief it can be and how suddenly it can change,” Hall tells Health for the publication’s September 2021 cover issue. “That’s what led me to acting. The thing about feeling broken is that it forces you to be open — you feel like you don’t have much, so you don’t overthink everything.”

Recently, Hall starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in the Hulu limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers”.

RELATED: Regina Hall Celebrates Milestone 50th Birthday With An Original Song

“I am a big fan of Nicole Kidman — I think she’s tremendous. And I’m a big fan of Melissa McCarthy. I think she’s amazing,” Hall gushes. “Then, of course, I read the script and I realized it was a Liane Moriarty book. I had loved Big Little Lies. Every time I read an episode I was like, ‘Wait, I want to know what happens in the next one.’ That’s always a good sign.”

“Nine Perfect Strangers” premieres Aug. 18 on Hulu.