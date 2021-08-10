Hillary Scott’s daughter is following in her mom’s musical footsteps.

On Sunday, Lady A took the stage in St. Louis for their What a Song Can Do tour, and the gig included a very special guest in the form of Scott’s 8-year-old daughter Eisele.

RELATED: Lady A Are Feeling ‘Like A Lady’ In New Single And Music Video

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is Eisele Kay Tyrell,” the singer said, introducing her daughter to cheers from the audience.

They then launched into a cover of Amy Grant’s 1991 classic “Baby Baby”.

“Baby Baby”, which was featured on Grant’s album Heart in Motion, was a perfect fit for the mother-daughter duo. Grant herself has spoken about how the song was inspired by her own daughter Millie, which whom she was pregnant during the creation of the record.

Earlier this year, Grant told “Good Morning America” of her daughter, “She was 1 when the record came out, and then we toured and she was learning to walk.”

RELATED: Lady A Open Up About Controversial Name Change In Wake of BLM Movement

She added that on July 4, “[Millie] told the whole family she is expecting a baby girl. So 30 years later, she’s now the age I was when I made that record. You just can’t script that!”

Scott, meanwhile, has three children with husband Chris Tyrell: Eisele, and identical twins Betsy and Emory, born in January 2018.