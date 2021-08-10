Click to share this via email

One year after announcing her divorce, Christina Ricci is pregnant.

The actress, 41, shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday, captioning an ultrasound photo, “Life keeps getting better.”

Ricci’s happy news comes just over a year since filing for divorce from husband James Heerdegen. The former couple share son, Freddie, 7.

Ricci’s post was met with a ton of congratulations from her famous friends, including Lana Del Rey who simply shared a red heart emoji.

Diane Kruger also commented, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🎊🎈.”

Just a day before filing for divorce, Ricci was granted an emergency protective order from the producer. According to TMZ, the “Casper” star claimed he beat her and terrorized her during the COVID lockdown.

Heerdegen and Ricci met in 2011 while they working on the show “Pan Am”.

They tied the knot two years after meeting on Oct. 26, 2013 in New York City. Freddie arrived just a year later.

The former couple’s divorce was made official last month.