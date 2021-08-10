Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham welcomed twins Senna and Lux back in June, the latest additions to the growing family of the “Bachelor” couple, who are also parents of 2-year-old daughter Alessi.

The twins’ arrival, as one might expect, has upended the couple’s lives significantly, which they discuss in a new video they shared on YouTube.

“There are some nights where it is complete chaos,” says Luyendyk. “One wakes up at 10, then the other one wakes up at midnight, the other wakes up at 2. By the time you know it, you’ve gone through the whole night and you haven’t slept.”

In order to get at least a few hours of shuteye, the couple have come up with a unique solution.

“Lately we’ve been doing, I’ll sleep in the twins’ room, I’ll take a night, then Lauren will sleep in the twins’ room the next night,” he shares, with Burnham explaining, “We just switch on and off.”

“Just to give each other a full night’s rest,” he adds. “Then the person who has a full night’s rest handles Alessi first thing in the morning. It’s working out pretty good.”

Tending to newborn twins and a rambunctious toddler has led the couple to become creative with how they share the workload.

“If I’m having a mental breakdown, Lauren picks up the slack,” Luyendyk says. “If she’s having a mental breakdown, I get it together and I pick up the slack. I think that is what makes us great at — I’m tooting my own horn now — co-parenting.”