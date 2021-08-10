Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rebel Wilson is getting some professional tennis lessons in this summer.

The actress, 41, shared photos of her hang out with retired tennis pro John McEnroe, 62, on Instagram, revealing the pair had lunch during her vacation in Italy.

“Lunch with this legend,” she captioned the post.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Says 65-Pound Weight Loss Was Inspired By Desire To Improve Fertility Chances

Taking to her Instagram Story, Wilson revealed she and McEnroe also hit the courts together.

“I won my singles and doubles today,” she boasted.

Wilson has previously shared details into her former life as a tennis player, telling fans she previously had dreams of becoming a tennis pro.

“Don’t know whether you guys know but one of my original career choices was to be a professional tennis player,” she wrote, alongside a throwback shot of herself on the court. “I ended up being way too short (and also not good enough 😛) but geeesh I used to love being a beast on the court.”

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Admits She’s ‘Sometimes Sad’ She Didn’t Lose Weight Earlier, But Insists ‘It’s Not A Race’

Wilson and her closest pals have been touring around Italy this week, with the “Pitch Perfect” actress giving fans a taste of her adventures on the social media platform.

“Italian adventures,” she captioned a series of photos from her holiday.