Heidi Montag is confirming that there’s no love lost between her and her former friend and co-star on “The Hills” Lauren Conrad.

In a teaser for Montag’s appearance on the upcoming edition of Alexandra Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Cooper and the reality star are seen swigging champagne, remotely.

“I love Lauren Conrad. I respect her. She got her fame and she’s f**king gone. Everyone else is scrambling,” Cooper says of Conrad’s post-“Hills” career path.

Montag, however, begs to differ. “Kristin — let’s be honest — is the more successful,” she fires back. “Lauren didn’t make it as big as she should have.”

Montag continues to discuss Conrad. “Like, how dare you! I’m not your dog,” she adds.

“Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn’t mean you own me,” Montag continues in the clip.

The full episode of the latest “Call Her Daddy” podcast drops Tuesday at midnight ET.