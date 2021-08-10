At age 91, Cindy Adams remains a legend in the world of gossip, thanks to her decades of dishing dirt for the New York Post‘s Page Six column.

Adams is now the subject of Showtime’s new four-part docuseries “Gossip”, chronicling how she became one of New York City’s most feared figures.

“You use the word ‘alleged,’ you can get away with anything,” says Adams in a clip for the upcoming series, which recalls how she came to be the interviewer of choice for such notorious dictators as Ferdinand Marcos and Manuel Noriega.

In addition to Adams, the docuseries also explores the rise of tabloid gossip, due in large part to Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s purchase of the Post and the salacious new direction he set for the newspaper in the 1970s, led by Adams and fellow NYC gossip mavens Liz Smith, George Rush and Richard Johnson.

“Through the popularity of gossip, Adams and her fellow writers, over time, helped reshape journalism and set the agenda for who becomes famous for the decades to come,” reads Showtime’s release. “Each episode distinctly dissects and dishes on how gossip and its stewards evolved across a different decade, reflecting on the biggest scoops and scandals — from Donald Trump’s divorce to Paris Hilton — and examining its double-edged sword: Gossip can inspire communal kinship, but it can be weaponized to take down anyone in its footpath.”

“Gossip” debuts on Sunday, Aug. 22.