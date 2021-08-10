Tom Hardy had nearly completed production on “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, and he opened up about his experience in lockdown for a new interview with the U.K. version of Esquire.

“When everybody was starting to store toilet paper and take things off the shelves it was like, hang on, do we need to arm ourselves? Is this the zombie apocalypse? There was a moment at the beginning where it was like, are people going to riot?” he recalled of those uncertain early days.

As those days ground on into weeks and months, he got into a familiar at-home routine. “Fifteen-minute workouts in the garden, home-schooling and making sourdough,” Hardy revealed, admitting that schooling his children was “very tough” but that he enjoyed the sourdough experience.

“I still have the leaven! You have to feed that every day. That’s a commitment. I’ve actually managed to back it up so I’ve got two. Just in case someone drops one on the floor or the jar explodes and it’s like, ‘That’s a year-and-a-half’s work!’” he said. “I was thinking I might open up a sourdough café. Coffee and sourdough and jiu-jitsu and AA meetings. You can bring your dog.”

During those months, Hardy recalled falling into a rhythm that was dictated by his family and not his career.

“I had an opportunity to observe the world and my own behaviours and how I lived my life and what’s important and what isn’t,” he explained.

“I think there’s less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff,” he said of his newfound philosophy.

“If you’ve got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough?” he asked. “Because it’s not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It’s going out live. This is one-time.”