“America’s Got Talent” has debuted its first live episode of the 16th season, kicking off the live quarterfinals in the Tuesday, Aug. 10 edition.

Among those returning to the stage was Peter Rosalita, the 10-year-old singer who shocked the judges with his initial audition thanks to a surprisingly strong set of pipes and a level of vocal control that would appear to be far beyond his years.

For his followup, Rosalita took to the stage wearing a glittering tuxedo as he launched into Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing”.

If ever there was a song to separate the future stars from the wannabes, “I Have Nothing” fits the bill, and Rosalita’s performance did not disappoint, bringing all four “AGT” judges and the entire live audience to their feet.

“I was the biggest fan of Whitney Houston, and you really did her proud,” said Heidi Klum. “It was amazing.”

The other judges were just as impressed, with Sofia Vergara calling his performance “breathtaking,” while Howie Mandel described him “great and adorable.”

Simon Cowell praised Rosalita for being “gutsy,” declaring, “In my opinion, you are going to sail through to the next round” while advising the lad to try a more current song next time out.