Back in June, a group of dancing youngsters calling themselves Beyond Belief made a big impression on the “America’s Got Talent” judges, and on Tuesday’s live performance show the dance group returned.

This time out, the group performs a routine set to the Fifth Harmony track “BO$$”.

Once again, the routine was choreographed by their fabulous drag-queen instructor, Alyssa Edwards (a.k.a. Justin), who likewise made an impression on viewers during the group’s debut.

RELATED: Kid Dance Group Beyond Belief Surprise ‘AGT’ Judges With A Drag Twist

“I think that you guys are getting better and better and better. This was spectacular,” judge Sofia Vergara told the dancers.

“Your talent is indisputable!” agreed Simon Cowell. “I mean, you are so good. What I love about you, though, is you’re interesting. You have personality. We’re going to remember you.”

For comparison’s sake, check out the Beyond Belief audition that put them through to the quarterfinals in the first place: