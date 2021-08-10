As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, the Television Academy is making some adjustments to the upcoming Emmy Awards.

With last year’s ceremony held virtually, the 2021 edition was to have marked the Emmys’ return to its traditional home at the Microsoft Theater, but those plans are being scrapped due to the pandemic, and will now be held outdoors at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, situated directly behind the Microsoft Theater.

According to Variety, the Television Academy will be limiting guests for the outdoor ceremony, which offers a better opportunity for “socially distanced audience seating” for attendees.

“Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on Sept. 19,” the Academy said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination,” the statement continued.

“Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards. We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP,” the statement added.

“The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance,” the statement continued. “Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available. The Television Academy appreciates everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 delta variant.”

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sept. 19.