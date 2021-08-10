The last time that “America’s Got Talent” viewers saw Matt Johnson, the British escape artist succeeded in attempting to escape from a straitjacket while hanging upside down as spinning saw blades threatened to slice and dice him — a stunt that had landed him in the ER the only other time he’d attempted it.

For the “AGT” quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Vancouver-based daredevil served up a new stunt that was no less deadly.

“This evening I’ll be at death’s door again, quite literally,” Johnson explained at the beginning of his act, in which he was chained to a table while a buzzing chainsaw was lowered ever closer.

As he struggled with the chains, the chainsaw continued its descent until it was inches from Johnson’s face, at which point he was able to free himself and quickly get out of the way at the last possible second.

As with his earlier stunt, the judges were impressed, albeit significantly squeamish, with Howie Mandel summing things up.

“He’s taught us all, if at first you don’t succeed in killing yourself, try, try again,” the Canadian comedian quipped. “Yet you failed, and thank God you did.”