Singer Jimmie Herrod won one of this season’s Golden Buzzers with his “America’s Got Talent” audition earlier this year, and in his return for the live quarterfinals he proved that was no fluke.

As viewers will recall, he earned judge Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer thanks to his incredibly emotive version of “Tomorrow” from the iconic Broadway musical “Annie” — even winning over Simon Cowell, who singled out that particular tune as his “worst song in the world.”

For his followup, Herrod tackled another classic from a beloved musical, “Pure Imagination” from the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”.

As performed by Herrod, however, the familiar song was given new life, reworking the arrangement into a soulful ballad that showcased his spectacular vocals and concluding with a soaring falsetto that caused the audience to erupt in cheers.

With the entire “AGT” audience and all judges on their feet applauding by the song’s final notes, it’s a safe bet that won’t be the last that viewers see of this talented performer.

The live quarterfinals continue when “America’s Got Talent” returns with a new episode on Tuesday, Aug. 16.