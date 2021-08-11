Barbra Streisand is a name known around the world, but the singer admitted people wanted her to be called something else when she first started out.

The singer, 79, who is the only artist ever to have a number one album in six consecutive decades, told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”: “People wanted me to be called Barbara Sands. I thought, What? No. Streisand is my name. I don’t want to change it.”

Streisand, who has been busy promoting her latest album, Release Me 2, also said of her first album: “For my first record they wanted me to call it Sweet and Saucy Streisand. I am neither too sweet or too saucy.”

The musician went on, “My first show, I remember people were asking, ‘where’s my album?’

“So I said, ‘Let’s name it what it is. The Barbra Streisand album.’ That’s what it is. You know.”

Streisand also explained why she doesn’t want to see a Streisand biopic, as well as confirming that she is close to finishing her memoir.

Streisand’s latest appearance comes after she spoke about the one time she smoked pot on stage.

She said during an interview with the “Just for Variety” podcast: “One night I really did it onstage when I was doing the Forum concert in the 70s, it was part of my shtick.

“I talked about pot and I was working with [producer] Richard Perry, so that’s why.”

When asked if she was or is a pot smoker, Streisand replied: “No, no. I tried it once and I didn’t like the way it made me feel. So I never did it again,” but admitted she likes to drink beer with Chinese or Italian food.