Sethward’s performance didn’t go down well with Simon Cowell on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” live quarter-finals.

The contestant appeared on stage in a huge peacock costume, before rising from the ashes to the tune of “Peacock” and “Rise” by Katy Perry. He also briefly caught fire due to the pyrotechnics at one point, with crew members rushing on stage to extinguish it, which was all seemingly part of the bizarre act.

Cowell buzzed the performance, with Vergara asking afterward as Sethward stumbled around on stage: “What is going on for God’s sake?”

“It’s amazing how he’s able to make nothing out of so much,” Howie Mandel added. “For me, this is the ultimate promo for my documentary. Start streaming tonight on Peacock!”

Heidi Klum shared, “I was laughing, but I’m not sure at what. I’m so happy you finally made it here, because it was your biggest dream.

“Now you’re here on the live show and I’m happy for you… but I didn’t get it.”

Cowell then said, “It was absolutely bloody awful. We can now officially call the show ‘America Does Not Have Talent’.”

Despite the criticism, Sethward told viewers: “Listen, it’s really hard to get on this stage. It takes a lot of guts. But if I can do it, you can too!”

See more from the performance in the clip above.