Machine Gun Kelly has confirmed that freshly shaven look he revealed earlier this week was just a bald cap.
The rapper dropped his brand new music video for his rock track “Papercuts” Thursday, featuring Travis Barker. The clip shows Kelly belting out the lyrics while performing with a giant guitar and singing to a bunch of aliens at one point.
The unveiling comes after Kelly shared a snap of himself chatting to Cole Bennett, who directed the epic music video.
The vid is for the first single from his upcoming album, Born With Horns.
i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_
“papercuts”
tomorrow 9pm 🎬 pic.twitter.com/YZCKG791B8
— blonde don (@machinegunkelly) August 11, 2021
Despite his bald cap and dramatic head tattoo being fake, Kelly did actually get a matching “Born With Horns” inking recently with Barker.
RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Says His New Movie With Megan Fox Is ‘Trash’
MGK posted:
“born with horns” the album. back for round two… pic.twitter.com/UJN4rCkudv
— blonde don (@machinegunkelly) August 9, 2021
Fans were convinced this whole time that MGK hadn’t actually shaved his head.
RELATED: Megan Fox Details Experience Drinking Hallucinogenic Ayahuasca With Machine Gun Kelly In Costa Rica
See some of the reaction below.
There is NO WAY you actually shaved your head – you haaaaated when you had to shave your head for the one movie. pic.twitter.com/1YgezLoTI4
— Erzsi (@erzsihx) August 11, 2021
don’t lie we know it’s a bald cap🙄
— Lisa🌙 (@SPLITAPILLMGK) August 11, 2021
the head shape looks so wack it has to be a bald cap, you can see it raise higher towards the top
— ᵃˢʰ (@TakenLeaf_) August 11, 2021
gotta be fake….where his tatts?
— El Diablo (@JaydenTau) August 11, 2021