Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Machine Gun Kelly has seemingly shaven his blond locks, showing off his new look on Instagram this week.

The rapper shared a snap of himself chatting to Cole Bennett, who directed his new music video for “Papercuts”.

The vid is for the first single from his upcoming album, Born With Horns.

i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_

“papercuts”

tomorrow 9pm 🎬 pic.twitter.com/YZCKG791B8 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) August 11, 2021

The snap comes after he revealed his matching “Born With Horns” tattoo with Travis Barker.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Says His New Movie With Megan Fox Is ‘Trash’

MGK posted:

“born with horns” the album. back for round two… pic.twitter.com/UJN4rCkudv — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) August 9, 2021

Despite the snaps, some fans insist he hasn’t actually shaved his head.

RELATED: Megan Fox Details Experience Drinking Hallucinogenic Ayahuasca With Machine Gun Kelly In Costa Rica

See some of the reaction below.

There is NO WAY you actually shaved your head – you haaaaated when you had to shave your head for the one movie. pic.twitter.com/1YgezLoTI4 — Erzsi (@erzsihx) August 11, 2021

don’t lie we know it’s a bald cap🙄 — Lisa🌙 (@SPLITAPILLMGK) August 11, 2021

the head shape looks so wack it has to be a bald cap, you can see it raise higher towards the top — ᵃˢʰ (@TakenLeaf_) August 11, 2021