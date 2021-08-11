Machine Gun Kelly has seemingly shaven his blond locks, showing off his new look on Instagram this week.

The rapper shared a snap of himself chatting to Cole Bennett, who directed his new music video for “Papercuts”.

The vid is for the first single from his upcoming album, Born With Horns.

The snap comes after he revealed his matching “Born With Horns” tattoo with Travis Barker.

MGK posted:

Despite the snaps, some fans insist he hasn’t actually shaved his head.

See some of the reaction below.

