Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Harmonies don’t get much better than this.

This week on “America’s Got Talent”, vocal group 1aChord performed a stunning rendition of R.E.M.’s classic “Everybody Hurts”.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Rialcris Stuns Judges With Jaw-Dropping Balancing Act

The group’s arrangement put their vocal harmonies front and centre, bringing emotion and gospel inspiration to the song about holding on in the face of depression.

“I think this has been the best performance of the night so far,” Simon Cowell gushed after the performance. “I think you guys are just magic. Your harmonies, the leads, everything.”

RELATED: Contortionist Dflex Freaks Out ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Bizarre Body-Twisting Act

Howie Mandel remarked, “You guys are seamless. It’s contemporary gospel; I think you created a lane that doesn’t exist right now. I would buy a ticket to your concert. Listen, I’m a Jew, and I believe.”