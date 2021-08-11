John Stamos is definitely a family man.

The actor, who wed actress Caitlin McHugh in 2018 after the pair welcomed their son Billy in 2017, told People of fatherhood: “I always wanted to have kids, but I didn’t think I’d meet the right person. And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn’t be greedy.”

Stamos told the mag how he attributes finding McHugh to “straightening up my life.”

The “Fuller House” star shared: “I wasn’t deserving of it yet, I think. But six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person. And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately. I said, ‘I have to be good for that to make it work.'”

Stamos insisted the sleepless nights and indeed the experience of raising a child in general, “is what I always wanted. My dreams came true 100 times over.

“My family has changed my life.”

The star, who once believed having a family wasn’t in the cards for him, said of his other half: “I’ve seen great mothers. I had a great mother. Caitlin is the greatest mother in the world.

“Sometimes I make a joke or two, but she’s so patient and so kind and so loving.”

McHugh added of whether they want more kids in the future: “We’ve been trying for a while now to have a second kid. That hasn’t been successful for us yet but we’ll keep trying.”

Stamos joked, “The first kid stops us a lot of the times!”